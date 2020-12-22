Kejriwal’s allegations on my meeting with Amit Shah baseless: Amarinder

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. File photo

CHANDIGARH

22 December 2020 20:23 IST

The Delhi CM had charged that Amarinder met Shah on Enforcement Directorate cases thrust upon his family

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday termed the allegations by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal absolutely baseless, politically motivated and erroneous that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Enforcement Directorate cases thrust upon his family.

Capt. Singh hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for attempting to unleash a campaign based on lies and deceit. He said there was no case filed by the ED against him. “There was, however, a case filed by the ED against my son Raninder Singh which has been going on for more than a decade that too under the FEMA which at most is a civil-fiscal matter. The High court has also stayed all the earlier incorrect Income Tax assessment orders served on my son. As a measure of desperation, the Income Tax department has now vindictively targeted him, along with his whole family and not even left out his minor grandchildren by sending them notices under the Prevention of Black Money Act which were also being legally dealt with,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Capt. Singh said his meeting with the Union Home Minister was exclusively on one-point agenda to discuss issues related to national security. Being the Home Minister of the border State facing a hostile neighbour, it was his foremost responsibility to apprise the Union government on developments in the State. And he would not hesitate to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister whenever issues of internal security were fanned by neighbouring hostile nations.

Capt. Singh dared Mr. Kejriwal to come clean on his stand on the farm laws, which he said, were earlier notified by the Delhi government and now Mr. Kejriwal was shedding crocodile tears over this sensitive issue by showing fake sympathy with the farmers.

“You just joined agitating farmers cursorily to score brownie points while you and your party is remotely concerned about their woes. Had you have concern for the beleaguered farmers, your party should have held demonstrations against the Central government, especially in Delhi itself,” said Capt. Singh.