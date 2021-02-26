Kejriwal thanks Surat for AAP’s municipal election victory

People of Gujarat want alternative to the BJP and Congress, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister and convener of Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday held a road show in Gujarat’s Surat to thank the people of the ‘diamond city’ for voting as many as 27 municipal councillors from the AAP in the party’s maiden contest in the recently held municipal elections in the State.

Addressing the party’s newly elected councillors and local workers, Mr. Kejriwal exhorted them to prepare for the State Assembly polls scheduled to be held in December 2022, and said that people of the State wanted a third alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

He said that the AAP was the only party that could provide an alternative to the BJP in Gujarat as the Congress was ceding ground nationally.

Targeting the BJP and Congress while addressing the road show in Surat, Mr. Kejriwal said, “There are two big parties and the people of Gujarat want to send a message that they are fed up with both, and want to bring their [the BJP’s and the Congress’] politics to end.”

“One of them is involved in politics of appeasement and other in that of hatred,” he added.

“Why has the BJP been governing here for the last 25 years? It’s not as if they are doing great. There are a lot of issues. Different parties come to power in States across the country but only one party is governing here,” he said.

He asked the AAP’s elected representatives to keep a watch on “corruption by the BJP in the civic body” and ensure they worked for the people of the city.

He also stressed on his party’s governance record in the national capital, citing works of improvement in government schools and the setting up of mohalla clinics to provide free medical services in Delhi.

After landing in Surat, Mr. Kejriwal said that he had come there to thank the people of Surat.