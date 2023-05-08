ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal speaks to Manipur CM, says 4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state on Tuesday

May 08, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said four students from Delhi are in Manipur and they will be evacuated on Tuesday.

PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spoke to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh regarding the evacuation of students from the national capital stuck in Manipur | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he spoke to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh regarding the evacuation of four students from the national capital who are stuck in the violence-hit state.

CM Kejriwal said Mr. Singh assured him that the students would be provided all necessary help.

Manipur witnessed violent clashes last week over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing this plan, organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3.

Aslo read: Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?  

"There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today. I will also talk to the Manipur CM," he said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Spoke to Hon’ble CM, Manipur. He was v(ery) cordial and has assured all help to our students. Thank u Sir."

At least 54 people have been killed in the clashes and 23,000 rescued from violence-hit areas in Manipur, according to officials.

