Kejriwal slams Viswajit Rane’s call to go up against father in Goa polls

Arvind Kejriwal decries ‘mad rush for power

Pune

25 December 2021 00:35 IST

AAP leader says watchword for Goa Assembly poll is ‘corrupt out, honest in’

Delhi Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Viswajit Rane’s decision to contest against his father, 82-year-old Congressman and 11-time MLA, Pratapsingh Rane from the Poriem Assembly constituency, while decrying the “mad rush for power” ahead of the Goa Assembly election.

In a pre-election video address, Mr. Kejriwal, whose AAP is looking to make inroads into the coastal State, called upon Goans to revamp the entire political system while giving a watchword of “corrupt out, honest in.”

“Viswajit Rane has proclaimed he would contest against his father and defeat him …What is happening in Goa? In the mad rush for power, people are even forgetting their own fathers… we are Hindus who worship Lord Rama, who, at the behest of his father, sacrificed the throne and went into exile. And Viswajit Rane from the BJP who calls himself a Hindu said he will defeat his father,” Mr. Kejriwal said in an AAP-created video which cannily interspersed scenes from Ramanand Sagar’s popular 1980s TV series Ramayana, contrasting Rama’s sacrifice with the younger Mr. Rane’s statements.

The octogenarian Mr. Rane, who has been the coastal State’s longest serving Chief Minister has been challenged by his son Vishwajit Rane, who is Goa’s Health Minister as well as the MLA from neighbouring Valpoi constituency, less than 20 km from Poriem.

Renewing his attack on the ruling BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated that such a corrupt and morally-tainted government could never guarantee development for Goans in the future.

“One minister [Milind Naik] is embroiled in a sex scandal. Another takes money for jobs [PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar], while yet another is facing accusations of committing fraud in the labour sector [alluding to Revenue, IT and Labour Minister Jennifer Monserrate]…such people will only fill their own pockets,” the Delhi CM alleged.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the 2022 Goa Assembly election would be “a revolution” and called upon to weed out the old parties and politicians and make rule by the people possible.

The Congress had officially announced the elder Mr. Rane’s candidacy earlier this week after Viswajit Rane had exhorted his father to “gracefully retire” from the political arena, remarking that he had allegedly lost connect with the younger voters.

Remarking that he had been managing the affairs of the constituency for the last 20 years, Viswajit Rane had expressed confidence of winning the Poriem seat by a big margin of more than 10,000 votes.

With all major parties hammering away at each other, Mr. Kejriwal, who had addressed a big rally in Panjim earlier this week, dismissed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) by saying it “did not stand anywhere in the race.”

“I think you people [the media] give a lot of importance to the Trinamool Congress…the party does not even have a 1% vote share as of now. It came to Goa only three months back… democracy does not function like this… one needs to work hard and work among the people,” Mr. Kejriwal had remarked pointedly at a press conference after his rally.

Meanwhile, the AAP’s Goa convener Rahul Mhambre said that it was only his party that could fulfill the vision of late Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar.

“Parrikar’s inclusive policies have been dumped by the present BJP leadership… Goans will reject both BJP and Congress in the coming election because both these parties are essentially in agreement and want to stop the AAP,” Mr. Mhambre asserted.