Kejriwal should learn from Rajasthan: Maken

‘Delhi govt. and the L-G’s office start blaming each other when things begin to fail’

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should learn from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on how to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maximum vaccination

Mr. Maken, who is general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, claimed that the State has been able to achieve maximum vaccination in this age group and slammed the Delhi government for shutting down vaccination centres because of vaccine shortage.

No funds shortage

“If Rajasthan can achieve the highest rate of vaccination for the age group of 18 to 45 years, why can’t Delhi do it? You [Delhi government] say that there is no shortage of funds. Then why did you not order vaccines? What are your mohalla clinics doing now? Why are they shut?” said Mr. Maken at a virtual press conference.

The Congress leader from Delhi alleged that when the Kejriwal government wants to increase taxes on petroleum products from 20% to 30% by putting extra burden on Delhiites, then it becomes an ally of the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G).

He said Delhi government and the L-G’s office start blaming each other when things begin to fail.

“I came across his statement that Delhi has been able to fight black fungus and centres have been set up. The question is how do you fight without medicines?” said Mr Maken.

The Congress leader also accused the Chief Minister of putting pressure on the media to either ignore or black out his comments by threatening to withhold advertisements of the local government.