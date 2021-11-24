Kejriwal reaches out to traders, industrialists in poll-bound Punjab

CHANDIGARH

24 November 2021 03:15 IST

People should not get misled by false claims of Kerjiwal, says Punjab CM Channi

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced over half a dozen assurances for trade, commerce and industrial development in poll-bound Punjab, if the party formed the next government.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar as part of his “Mission Punjab” programme, said his assurances include setting up of a commission, abolishing ‘inspector raj’, fixing VAT refunds, ensuring power supply, setting up of Punjab Bazaar portal, improving law and order and construction and development of focal points in the State.

“Punjab’s land has the great potential to revolutionise. But due to the wrong policies of the Congress and the Akali Dal, youth are going abroad. Therefore, every trader, entrepreneur, farmer, labourer, woman, and student of Punjab must press the ‘broom’ button once to bring revolution in the State,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal held a meeting with traders, businessmen and industrialists as part of the party’s programme in Amritsar and shared the party’s strategies after listening to their problems and needs. “Whatever announcements or guarantees I make during my visit to Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pretends to fulfil them and releases advertisements in newspapers. But at the grassroot level, the Channi Government is not doing anything because its intentions and policies are not clear,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Mr. Kejriwal said that during the last visit, when he announced to make the traders and businessmen as partners, on the very next day Mr. Channi had advertised in the newspapers and invited the businessmen to become partners, but the reality is that despite the announcement by the Chief Minister to withdraw 40,000 VAT notices, these had not been cancelled so far.

‘A rumour-monger’

Mr. Channi hit back at the Delhi Chief Minister, terming Mr. Kejriwal a rumour-monger, who was least bothered about the State. “Kejriwal is only making hollow promises whereas my government is delivering good governance and clean administration to the people. People should not get misled by the false claims of Kerjiwal and company,” he said at Banga, addressing a gathering.

Mr. Channi also attacked the former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, accusing him of conniving with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP to harm the interests of the State.

“During his tenure, Capt. Singh secured the interests of the ‘Badal family’ by jeopardising the interests of Punjab. It was due to this that Congress MLAs unitedly ousted him from the chair of Chief Minister. The new party floated by Amarinder is also aimed at benefiting the Akalis and the BJP, thereby ruining the State,” Mr. Channi alleged.