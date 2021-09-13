Kejriwal re-elected AAP national convener

Delhi CM elected to the post for third time

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday re-elected as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party for a period of five years. This is Mr. Kejriwal’s third term at the post. Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N.D. Gupta were named national secretary and treasurer, respectively.

AAP in a statement said the national council of the party met on Saturday and elected the new national executive. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Kejriwal. At this meeting, 34 new national executive members were elected. The executive members include Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rakhi Birla among others.

The party said the new executive unanimously agreed to re-elect Mr. Kejriwal as the national convener. “Mr. Kejriwal stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times and it would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time,” the party said.