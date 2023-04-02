Kejriwal questions Modi’s educational status, says it is imperative for a Prime Minister to be highly educated

April 02, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Barely 48 hours after the Gujarat High Court fined him ₹25,000 for seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degrees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the former’s educational status at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally in Guwahati on Sunday.

He also criticised Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for the lack of governance and failure to “even conduct” class 10 exams smoothly in the State.

Addressing AAP supporters along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Mr. Kejriwal said being illiterate or semi-literate was not a crime but the Prime Minister of a country needs to be highly educated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have heard our Prime Minister saying that he has not studied beyond his village school. Ordinary people may have reasons to be illiterate or poorly educated but not the Prime Minister who has to take a lot of important decisions,” he said.

Otherwise, “bad decisions” like demonetisation happen, which play with the lives of people, he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister advised Mr. Sarma to be true to the “Assamese culture of hospitality” and learn how to run a government properly.

“People of Assam are very nice. They believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. They do not threaten guests like Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said, referring to the Assam Chief Minister’s defamation threat.

Mr. Sarma had taken offence to Mr. Kejriwal’s statement in the Delhi Assembly a few days ago, placing the former in the category of people who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to avoid going to jail for indulging in corruption.

Criticises Himanta over paper leaks in Assam

“How can he [Mr. Sarma] run the government when he cannot even conduct the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) exams? There is an honest government in both Punjab and Delhi and this the reason that incidents like paper leaks do not happen there,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also slammed his Assam counterpart for failing to provide jobs to the youth. “If the AAP comes to power in the State, it will ensure employment for every job-seeker,” he said, claiming Mr. Sarma did nothing beyond dirty politics.

“Assam has all the natural resources from minerals to rivers. But these political parties have destroyed everything. You voted for all these parties and whoever got a chance looted you all,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Mann criticised the BJP for selling all the assets of the country and buying some media houses to promote its fake achievements. “If the BJP comes to you with money, accept it but press the button for AAP when it comes to voting,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories I invite Sarma for lunch at my residence, says Arvind Kejriwal after arriving in Assam