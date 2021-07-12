Kejriwal promises free power in Uttarakhand

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press meet in Dehradun on Sunday.

300 units free for every household, old bills will be waived

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised up to 300 units of free electricity per month to every family in Uttarakhand and free electricity to the farmers of the State.

Mr. Kejriwal, on a visit to the State, said that if the AAP is voted to power in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, it would also waive old electricity bills and provide 24 hours of power across the State.

“Uttarakhand has been blessed by abundance of beauty and natural resources. There are rivers, mountains, trees, vegetation, and even herbs in the State. There are great, honest, and hardworking people as well in Uttarakhand. But the leaders and parties here have left no stone unturned to destroy Uttarakhand,” he said at a press conference in Dehradun.

Mr. Kejriwal said two parties in the State have been looting it in turns and questioned why a State that generates electricity and even sells it to other States was not providing free or cheap electricity to its people. He added that all-round development was taking place in Delhi and promised to do the same in Uttrakhand if voted to power.

‘Series of guarantees’

“Kejriwal does what he says. This is our first guarantee in a series of guarantees. This means I will come again next month to talk about another issue. And then again next month to talk about another issue. Today I am here to give you a guarantee on the issue of electricity. We will also announce a CM face for the State,” he said.

Promising to stop corruption in the State, the AAP convener invited all those who wanted to do good work to join the AAP.

“The politics of Uttarakhand is taking a turn. The politics of Uttarakhand is about to change. All of you who are not being able to do good work in your respective parties can come and join the Aam Aadmi Party,” Mr. Kejriwal added.