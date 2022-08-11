Kejriwal promises ₹1000 allowance to women in Gujarat

This was the fifth “guarantee” to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in the State

This was the fifth “guarantee” to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in the State

After 300 units of free electricity and ₹3000 as unemployment allowance to jobless youth, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, announced another “guarantee” of ₹1000 monthly allowance to every woman above 18, if AAP was voted to power, in Gujarat.

In a town-hall event to interact with women in Ahmedabad, Mr. Kejriwal said that if voted to power in Gujarat, the AAP government would give a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years if they were willing to accept such a grant.

And he also stressed that it was not a freebie or “revdi” as is being dubbed by the BJP. “Is it a revdi or your right,” he asked as he began his speech with the announcement.

He said that in a democracy, every penny that came to the government belonged to the taxpayers or public and they were entitled to get some of it back from the State.

“₹1,000 per month allowance is not revdi or freebie. This is your right. People’s money should go to the people, not in the Swiss bank,” he said amidst a big round of applause.

In Gujarat, this was the fifth “guarantee” Mr. Kejriwal had given to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in the State where AAP had been working to make inroads in the politically important elections which were due by year-end.

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units to each family and ₹3,000 per month to unemployed youth, if the AAP came to power in the State.

This was his fourth visit to the State in two weeks as he tours varioust districts to woo different group of people to reach a wider audience.

He has held town hall interactions in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar and rallies in Ahmedabad, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Mehsana and Veraval in Saurashtra region.

According to AAP sources, Mr. Kejriwal will visit each of the 33 districts in the State in the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat.

Fear free atmosphere for business

In Jamnagar and Rajkot, he held interactions with traders and small businessmen, and owners of small and medium enterprises, and assured them of creating a fear free atmosphere to do business in the State.

On Wednesday, he also slammed the BJP government in the State for “low salary” to policemen in the State and assured that if voted to power, the salary of policemen would be increased to match the salary level of Delhi and other states.

“We don’t do corruption in any project or in any scheme. And therefore, we can provide free electricity, best education, and health services in Delhi and now in Punjab,” he said, adding that in democracy, people have every right to expect the best from the government.

