Kejriwal meets PM, offers ‘full cooperation’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday assuring him of what the Delhi government officially termed was its “full cooperation for the further development of Delhi”. Mr. Kejriwal, the State government said in a statement, also “appealed that it is important for Delhi and Central governments to work together”.

The 20-minute-odd meeting, which commenced around 11.30 a.m., was the third meeting between the two since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Capital in early 2015 and the first after the commencement of the NDA government’s second term in office.

In addition to congratulating Mr. Modi for his victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister also invited him to visit the AAP government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics and schools administered by it.

Conciliatory note

Mr. Kejriwal, who has on innumerable occasions accused Mr. Modi of attempting to obstruct the functioning of his government indirectly through the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, seemed to strike a conciliatory note in Friday’s meeting. He offered to “examine” if the Centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat health scheme “could also be integrated into the Delhi government’s”, after having criticised it on several counts recently.

“Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed Hon’ble PM that Delhi Govt’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme cud also be integrated into our scheme (sic),” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.

Water storage project

The Delhi government statement said Mr. Kejriwal also sought the Central government’s cooperation for an “ambitious” project aimed at the natural storage of water in the Yamuna floodplains.

“Mr. Kejriwal said that since Delhi faces an acute water shortage, particularly in summer months, this project once implemented will ensure that storage of water during a single monsoon will be sufficient to meet Delhi’s water requirements for two years,” it said.

The first official meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal, which took place on February 12, 2015, saw the latter inviting the Prime Minister to his oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan two days later – which the Prime Minister, however, had declined. Their second, on August 25, 2015, was to seek the Prime Minister’s intervention in bridging the “trust deficit” between the Centre and the Delhi government. “Assured full cooperation of Del govt. To develop Delhi, capital city of India, it is imp that Del govt n Centre work together (sic),” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted after their third official meeting on Friday.