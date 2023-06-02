Kejriwal meets Jharkhand CM Soren; gets support against Centre’s Delhi Ordinance

June 02, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Patna

To muster support from Opposition parties against Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday. Mr. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. After the meeting, Mr. Soren announced his support for Mr. Kejriwal in his battle against the Ordinance.

Expressing concern over the Central government’s “scheme” to not let an elected government function which is affecting the “structure of democracy”, Mr. Soren said, “The strength of this country, which is unity in diversity, has been affected by the Central government’s actions. The Centre speaks of federal structure but acts in a spirit contrary to it. It is clear that parties which are not allies of the Central government face almost the same situation and it is a matter of serious concern.” He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, “It isn’t striking Opposition parties but also the citizens of the country.”

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader also announced that his party would support AAP in opposing Centre’s Ordinance. “We will discuss the issue in depth within the party and work towards strengthening the democratic situation in the country,” said Mr. Soren.

Delhi CM Kejriwal thanked his Jharkhand counterpart for the support and appealed to all non-BJP parties to oppose this Ordinance which is against “federal structure of the country”. “I thank Hemant Soren and his party. He has assured us all support against the Ordinance. This Ordinance will be introduced in the Parliament during Monsoon Session. BJP has majority in Lok Sabha but not in the Rajya Sabha. If all non-BJP parties unite, this Ordinance can be defeated. This is not only about Delhi but about the federal principles”, said Mr. Kejriwal who was accompanied by Mr. Mann and party leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha. Mr. Kejriwal dubbed the movement against the Ordinance as a “fight for Independence”.

Mr. Kejriwal has been meeting several Opposition leaders of the country and Chief Ministers to muster support against Centre’s Ordinance.