Kejriwal leads victory march in Chandigarh

Delhi CM promises to live up to the expectations of people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a ‘victory march’ here after the party emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Municipal Corporation elections.

AAP won 14 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections even as it could not secure a clear majority. In the 35 member corporation, the BJP won 12 seats, the Congress won eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured one seat.

‘No partiality’

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal led the party’s ‘victory march’ in the city. In his address, Mr. Kejriwal said that the party’s politics was only till the corporation elections, and now after winning the elections, the councillors of other parties are also their own. He said that in the name of development of the city and providing facilities to the people, there should not be any kind of partiality with the councillors of other parties and their supporters.

Mr. Kejriwal also administered oath to all party councillors present on the occasion for the development of the city and the betterment of the residents and allegiance to the party.

He said that after winning Delhi, he won the Municipal Corporation elections of Chandigarh, similarly, he will come to Chandigarh on oath ceremony after securing a victory in the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.

Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP will live up to the faith and expectations of people and will bring change in Chandigarh the same way as it did in Delhi. “The wind of development of Delhi will now flow in Chandigarh too. We will clean up the soot that has been put on the beauty of the city by the Congress and the BJP, which have ruled the city corporation for 25 years,” he said.