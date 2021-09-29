Kejriwal launches ambitious Deshbhakti Curriculum

New Delhi

29 September 2021 01:44 IST

Every child in Delhi will be patriot in the truest sense, says Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Aam Aadmi Party government’s ambitious Deshbhakti Curriculum to mark Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

The Curriculum, launched at the Chhatrasal Stadium here, intended to bring the spirit of patriotism in each citizen to the fore — in this case schoolchildren. A live musical performance by singer-composer Palash Sen was also a part of the event.

Every child in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal said, would be a “deshbhakt (patriot) in the truest sense”, thanks to the curriculum. Deshbhakti, he added, had to be a “continually evolving feeling” even as he called for the development of Deshbhakt professionals.

“We need to develop an environment wherein we all and our children constantly feel patriotic at every step they take. We can only imagine what the future would look like if this happens,” he said.

The curriculum will be rolled out from nursery to Class XII as and when the schools reopen and it will have no textbooks for students but for facilitators teaching it.

“This is a big day for our country. This is not just going to talk about Deshbhakti, but inculcate a passion for it,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. “This will not be preaching moral values, but expect the students to retrospect towards their own patriotism.”

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework, the government stated, aims to instil the spirit of patriotism and nationhood among every child studying in the Delhi government schools.

The curriculum has been prepared by the Delhi government school teachers, with inputs from NGO partners and individual experts.