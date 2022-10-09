Kejriwal insulted Yadavs with 'descendants of Kansa' comment: BJP OBC Morcha

“It seems that just because he was born on Janmashtami, Kejriwal thinks he can equate himself with Lord Krishna.”

PTI Patna
October 09, 2022 16:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP OBC Morcha on Sunday charged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with having insulted the Yadav community in Gujarat where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going full throttle for the upcoming assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Morcha’s national general secretary Nikhil Anand also demanded that the AAP head withdraw the "racist comment".

Mr. Anand issued a strongly worded statement here condemning Kejriwal’s reported utterances wherein he had spoken of having been “born on Janmashtami” and vowed to “vanquish the descendants of Kansa” as Lord Krishna did.

“It seems that just because he was born on Janmashtami, Kejriwal thinks he can equate himself with Lord Krishna. But he should realise that Lord Krishna had punished Kansa for his sins but never sought to wipe out the entire clan of the king of Mathura,” said Mr. Anand, who is also a Bihar BJP spokesman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is well known that Kansa was Lord Krishna’s own maternal uncle and all Yadavs consider themselves as the descendants of the Lord Vishnu incarnate. They feel offended by Kejriwal’s racist comment. The AAP chief must retract his statement and apologise,” demanded Mr. Anand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bihar
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app