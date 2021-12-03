Kejriwal hits out at Channi’s remarks on his complexion

I may be black, but my intentions are absolutely clear, says Delhi Chief Minister

The political battleground in Punjab is heating up ahead of Assembly elections due next year, with leaders of various parties pulling out all stops and making personal attacks.

Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks equating AAP with “kale angrej” (black Englishman). “I may be black, but my intentions are absolutely clear,” he said.

Leading his party’s Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot, Mr. Kejriwal said “Mothers of Punjab adore their ‘black son’ Kejriwal and sisters like their ‘black brother’ because my intention is not black. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Punjab and this black man (Kejriwal) will fulfil all his promises.”

Mr. Channi had on Wednesday commented on Mr. Kejriwal’s clothes and complexion. The Delhi CM said ever since the AAP announced that on coming to power in Punjab, it would give ₹1000 per month to all women in the State, Mr. Channi has been abusing him. “Channi is referring to me as the man who wears cheap clothes and is of black complexion. My complexion has turned dark as I go from village to village on foot,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal also promised “high quality and free education” to the people of Punjab.

Hitting out at Mr. Channi, the national spokesperson of AAP and co-in-charge of Punjab, Raghav Chadha said Mr. Channi has crossed all boundaries of slander, which is a shame.

People of Punjab trust Arvind Kejriwal and want the Delhi model of governance Mr. Chadha said adding that his party would form the next Government in the State with “outright majority”.

The 32-year-old leader, who is considered to be a confidant of the Mr. Kejriwal said the party would announce it’s CM candidate at the right time.

Mr. Chadha claimed that the people of Punjab were fed up with traditional political parties like the Congress and Akali Dal and wanted to give AAP a chance.