Kejriwal 'heckled' at Vadodara airport, says BJP, Congress united to 'abuse' him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged BJP and Congress were abusing him because he talks about the well-being of the people of Gujarat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on September 20 claimed he was heckled at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat by a group of people who raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kejriwal also claimed supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never raise slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he visits Gujarat and alleged that BJP and Congress are "united" to abuse him and AAP.

"When I landed at the airport in Vadodara, some 30-40 people shouted, 'Modi', 'Modi', 'Modi' in front of me. The situation in Gujarat is such that BJP is going to be in great trouble," the Delhi Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr. Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections, due in December this year.

"It is said that there are 66 seats in urban areas [in Gujarat] which BJP never lost. But this time, they will be in trouble. They are not going to win all these seats [in upcoming Assembly elections]," Mr. Kejriwal said.

He alleged BJP and Congress were abusing him because he talks about the well-being of the people of Gujarat.

"BJP supporters never shout slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he visits Gujarat. This is because both parties are united against me and AAP. Both BJP and Congress shout slogans against Kejriwal. They are united and abuse me," he alleged.

In the coming days, Congress and BJP will field national-level leaders in Gujarat "who will abuse me", the AAP leader said.

Mr. Kejriwal is leading the AAP's poll campaign in Gujarat, the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his multiple visits to the State, he had promised a string of "guarantees" including free power and the generation of jobs. He also assured the welfare of various sections, including women, youth, lawyers, auto-rickshaw drivers, government employees etc.