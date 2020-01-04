Other States

Kejriwal govt’s health, education initiatives inspiration for Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren. File.

Hemant Soren. File.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said he was impressed with Delhi State government’s initiatives in education and health sectors and was inspired to implement similar programmes in his state.

Mr. Soren met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Friday and discussed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s initiatives.

“It was a pleasure to meet Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji Chief Minister of Delhi & extend warm wishes from Jharkhand. We also discussed about the stellar public education & health initiatives undertaken by @AamAadmiParty govt. Inspired to implement similar initiatives in Jharkhand,” Mr. Soren tweeted.

Mr. Soren was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29.

Jan 4, 2020

