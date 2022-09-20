Kejriwal defends Bhagwant Mann amid 'drunk' allegations, says his work as Punjab CM flawless

“The Opposition is trying to stop Mann but people are watching. They are happy with his work.”

PTI Vadodara
September 20, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena, Sushil Kumar Verma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday defended Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid allegations that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was "drunk".

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Vadodara in poll-bound Gujarat, Mr. Kejriwal said the Opposition is slinging mud at Mr. Mann and spreading lies as they cannot find a fault in his work.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Mr. Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he will look into the allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"What Mann Saheb had done in the last six months, no government in Punjab had done in the last 75 years. After 75 years, Punjab has got a 'kattar' honest and hard-working chief minister," Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said the Opposition is indulged in mudslinging as it has failed to pick fault in Mr. Mann's work.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"All this is a lie, all nonsense. The Opposition is trying to stop Mann but people are watching. They are happy with his work," Mr. Kejriwal said.

Queried on the arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi chief minister said anyone who committed a mistake should be punished.

He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for holding press conferences on this issue.

"I have never seen a more useless party than the BJP. It has CBI, ED, Income Tax, and the police at its disposal. Despite this, they hold press conferences daily to accuse people. If we ever form a government at the Centre, we will send accused people to jail and not hold press conferences," he said.

Mr. Khan was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on September 16 in connection with a graft case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab
New Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app