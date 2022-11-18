Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will affect lives of people: SC

November 18, 2022 01:19 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Samrin Bano, who contended that stray dogs were not being protected in the state.

PTI

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by a woman seeking protection for over 60 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and M.M. Sundresh asked the lawyer appearing for the petitioner to file a plea seeking impleadment in a similar matter pending before a different bench.

"Keeping stray dogs does not mean, you will take them to streets, fight and affect the lives of the people...," the bench observed.

"As it is reported that on the similar issue, another bench is considering the matter, the present writ petition is not entertained," the bench said in its order.

She alleged that authorities were not taking any action and sought protection for 67 stray dogs whom she claimed to foster.

Related Topics

India / animal

