Keeping post of PwD Commissioner vacant a rights violation: NHRC tells Jharkhand government

Clear apathy, says NHRC and issues notice to State

The Jharkhand government’s “act of omission” of keeping the post of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) vacant for over a year and a half was a violation of human rights, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed, while issuing notice to the State last week.

The NHRC issued a notice to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary on August 23, after it received a representation during a camp sitting in Ranchi on August 16. The complainant, Parmod Kumar of Deepshikha Foundation, pointed out that the post of State Commissioner for PwD was lying vacant for one-and-a-half years. The State commissioner, whose role is defined under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, is expected to look into cases of deprivation of rights of PwD and submit reports to the State governments.

“Therefore, it is amply clear that the power and functions of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities is of prime importance to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities and to keep the post vacant for more than one-and-half years as reported, is a clear instance of apathy and cavalier attitude on the part of the State authorities with a view to frustrate the objects of the Act,” the NHRC observed.

Citing the Act, the NHRC said it was “imperative to note that keeping the post vacant of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities is an act of omission by the appropriate govt. which tantamounts to basic violation of human rights of persons with disabilities…”.

The NHRC ordered a notice to be issued to the Chief Secretary and called for a detailed report within four weeks, including the reason why the post has been vacant and who was responsible for the delay.