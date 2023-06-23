ADVERTISEMENT

K.C. Venugopal in Jaipur amid speculation that Congress high command may be pushing for resolution of Rajasthan factionalism

June 23, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - New Delhi

The leadership is in the final stages of working out a compromise formula between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Amid reports that the Congress leadership is in the final stages of working out a compromise formula between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on June 22 evening reached Jaipur.

Mr. Venugopal is said to have gone to attend a wedding invitation but the timing of the visit is significant. His meeting comes a day after Mr. Pilot is said to have met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ALSO READ
Despite Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot truce, key ‘issues’ are yet to be ironed out

It also comes just on the eve of former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s return from abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 29, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had held a marathon four-hour meeting with both Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot in separate sessions at his Delhi residence in the presence of Mr. Gandhi.

Source had told TheHindu that the top Congress leadership has suggested that Mr. Pilot would be made the chairperson of the campaign committee of poll-bound Rajasthan. Mr. Gehlot is said to have opposed offering any other position such as reinstating him (Mr. Pilot) as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

ALSO READ
Speculation rife about Sachin Pilot floating new party

Mr. Pilot, who unsuccessfully rebelled against the Chief Minister in July 2020, had threatened to launch an agitation against his own government if his demands weren’t met by end of May. One of the main demands included instituting a high-level inquiry to probe the alleged scams under the Vasundhara Raje government.

However, post the May 29 meeting, Mr. Pilot had deferred his plans as he is said to be awaiting Mr. Gandhi’s return for a resolution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US