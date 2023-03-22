HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.C. Tyagi relieved of organisational responsibilities upon his repeated requests: JD(U)

Tyagi has been active in politics for close to five decades

March 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Veteran leader K.C. Tyagi. File

Veteran leader K.C. Tyagi. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on March 22 asserted that veteran leader K.C. Tyagi would "continue to be a strong pillar" of the party though he was relieved of organisational responsibilities upon his "repeated requests".

The clarification came a day after the party came out with its new list of national office bearers wherein the name of Mr. Tyagi, arguably the JD(U)'s best known spokesperson, was conspicuous by its absence.

In a statement, the party's national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan rued "media circulating wrong message regarding the exclusion" of Mr. Tyagi, who previously held the designation of chief general secretary.

Mr. Khan claimed Mr. Tyagi, who has been active in politics for close to five decades, had requested Nitish Kumar, the party's supremo, after the JD(U) national council meeting held in December last year, "to relieve him from the organisational responsibilities".

"On his repeated requests, the party agreed on relieving him from organisational responsibilities but he will continue to be a strong pillar of the party along with Nitish Kumar ji," Mr. Khan added.

Related Topics

Bihar / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.