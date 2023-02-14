Kaziranga rhino estimation in 2022 doctored, says activist

February 14, 2023 02:24 am | Updated February 13, 2023 09:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The rhino population estimation in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in 2022 was inflated by manipulating survey data sheets, an Assam-based environmental activist said, citing documents obtained under the Right to Information Act.

The population of rhinos in Kaziranga a year ago was estimated at 2,613, which was 200 more than the 2,413 estimated in 2018.

In a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on January 27, Rohit Choudhury said the survey data sheets were doctored to “mislead the government and the public on the actual number of rhinos” in the national park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The rhino census was conducted from March 25-28, 2022, in Kaziranga. The enumerators carried out the actual counting on March 26 and 27.

Out of the 84 compartments across the national park, its additional and civil areas, a sample survey was conducted in 26 randomly selected compartments on March 28, the day when a committee also computed the data.

The committee, notified by Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force arrived at 2,613 as the total number of rhinos in the park.

Mr Choudhury wrote that he filed RTI applications to check the authenticity of the data mentioned by the park’s field director. The park authorities did not entertain the application until they were nudged by the State’s Chief Information Commissioner, he said.

A careful analysis of the documents showed that the data sheets submitted by the enumerators on March 26 and 27 had the actual count of rhinos in Kaziranga as 2,042. But the ‘sample survey’ conducted in 22 randomly selected compartments or blocks on March 28 showed a total count of 1,064 rhinos against 472 counted by the enumerators on the previous two days.

“It is seen that in the final computation, the enumerators’ data pertaining to these 22 blocks were deleted” and substituted with the increased numbers of the sample survey to “jack up the total count from 2,042 to 2,634”, Mr Choudhury said.

The eventual figure publicised was 2,613.

The activist also pointed out that “there is a procedure such as a sample survey in block count”, one of the three methods prescribed for Rhino Population Estimation in the Standard Operating Procedure.

As such, substituting the actual count figures of the enumerators with the sample survey figures “is a significant deviation from the set procedure that casts serious doubts upon the credibility of the rhino population estimation in 2022, he wrote, seeking action against the officials involved in providing misleading information about the one-horned rhinoceros in its best known home on earth.