Kataria’s appointment as Governor set to change political equations in Udaipur

February 14, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - JAIPUR

The appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, as the Governor of Assam is set to change political equations in Udaipur, from where he was elected as an MLA for several terms, besides forcing the BJP to look for his replacement in the House. An eight-time MLA, Mr. Kataria has been winning the Udaipur seat since 2003 and had earlier represented Badi Sadri.

No byelection is likely to take place to fill up the vacant Udaipur seat, as the Assembly polls, due in December this year, are only nine months away. With the BJP facing the challenge to retain the seat in the election following Mr. Kataria’s exit from active politics, the contenders who have come up in Udaipur include both his supporters and his rivals in the party.

Southern Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Mewar region, with Udaipur as its headquarters, is politically significant for the BJP, as the Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has posed a major challenge with its gradual expansion. The BJP was defeated in the Assembly byelections held in the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad constituencies of the region in 2021.

The sources in the BJP said here on Monday that the party would consider the candidature of a local leader who enjoyed acceptability among all sections. The names doing rounds a day after Mr. Kataria’s appointment included those of Deputy Mayor Paras Singhvi, BJP city unit president Ravindra Shrimali, Mahila Morcha president Alka Mundra, cooperative cell’s convener Pramod Samar and former Mayor Rajni Dangi.

The increasing proximity of Lakshyaraj Singh, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, with the senior BJP leaders may also lead to his entry into electoral politics. Mr. Singh is a member of Governor Kalraj Mishra’s advisory board, which deliberates on the issues related to the overall development of the State.

Political observers here believe that the BJP has removed Mr. Kataria, 78, from the race for the Chief Minister’s post in the run-up to the Assembly election by giving him the gubernatorial assignment. The move is also seen as a strategy to promote the leadership of a younger generation in the election year, though the party is yet to identify a chief ministerial face for the polls.

The BJP is also faced with the task of nominating the new Leader of Opposition as soon as possible, especially because the Assembly’s Budget Session is in progress. Mr. Kataria told reporters in the Assembly on Monday that the party would nominate the LoP in the same manner as he was selected for the Governor’s post. “There is no dearth of competent leaders in the BJP,” he said.

During Monday’s proceedings, Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi informed the House of Mr. Kataria’s appointment and congratulated him before the question hour. The veteran BJP leader said in response that he, as a representative of Rajasthan, would try to carry out his work while remaining within the constitutional limits and maintain the respect of the State’s people.