Kashyap community leader demands SC tag ahead of U.P. elections

Muzaffarnagar

26 September 2021 12:45 IST

"No reservation, no vote"

The Kashyap Ekta Kranti Mission has demanded the inclusion of 17 'most backward castes' in the Scheduled Castes category ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"No reservation, no vote," its national president, Ajay Kashyap, said while addressing a gathering of community leaders in Shamli district on Saturday evening.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh adds 17 OBC groups to Scheduled Castes list

Advertising

Advertising

Appealing to members of the community to unite for the cause, Mr. Kashyap said this demand of over 70 years should be fulfilled by the Central government.

Several leaders of the Kashyap community were present in the 'mahapanchayat'.