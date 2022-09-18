Kashmir’s volatile Pulwama, Shopian districts see inauguration of first-ever cinema halls 

All cinema halls closed in the Kashmir valley in 1990

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during inauguration of multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian. | Photo Credit: PTI

All cinema halls closed in the Kashmir valley in 1990

South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts, once a hub of militancy, on Sunday saw the inauguration of two cinema halls by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. These cinema halls are the first such entertainment spaces in the highly volatile districts.

“Inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian. They offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” L-G Sinha said, adding it was “a historic day for J&K UT”.

The opening of these cinema halls is part of efforts to set up multipurpose cinema halls in every district of J&K. All cinema halls closed in the Kashmir valley in 1990 when militancy broke out. The effort to reopen cinema halls in 1998-99 failed to revive the movie culture.

L-G Sinha said it has been decided to come up with multipurpose cinema halls in every district under the ‘Mission Youth’. “In coming days such cinema halls will come up in every district so that youth can benefit from it,” Mr. Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha also dedicated a 120-feet tall national flag to the nation at Pulwama, which was earlier prone to frequent gun fights and anti-India protests.

“Tricolour is the symbol of one nation, one emotion, one identity. It is the honour and pride of our great nation, the reflection of dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of our youth,” he stated.

The Lt. Governor said that the new development initiatives inaugurated in Pulwama on Sunday were aimed at empowering the youth, enabling self-development, sharpening skills and helping them to realise their dreams.

“Empowering the youth, providing quality education and preparing them to be the future leaders is our topmost priority. A counselling centre will act as an one-stop solution for aspirants of competitive exams conducted by UPSC and J&K PSC,” he added.