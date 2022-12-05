  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Kashmir’s 2 DDC constituencies see 43% voting

Gupkar alliance fails to put up a joint fight, preferring to weigh in for independent candidates

December 05, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: AP

The byelections in two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in north Kashmir on Monday recorded 43% voting and reflected a split in the Peoples Alliance in Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of four political parties fighting for pre-August 5, 2019 position of J&K.

“Around 43% voting was recorded in the two constituencies that saw re-polling in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. 53.33 voter percentage was recorded in Hajin-A, a constituency in Bandipora district, and 32.73% was recorded in Drugmulla constituency in Kupwara district,” an official spokesman said.

Out of 10,724 votes polled in Dragmulla, 5,624 were from men and 5,100 from women. “141 migrant votes were also cast at special polling stations for Kashmiri migrants set up at G.M.S. Jagti, G.G.H.S. Patta Bohri and G.M.S. Model Higher Secondary school, Udhampur,” the spokesman said.

The Dragmulla seat is reserved for women. Ten candidates were in the fray here.

In Hajin-A, out of 16,313 votes, 8,669 electors — 4,717 men and 3,982 women — cast their votes.

The counting for both the constituencies will be held on December 8.

Unlike the DDC elections held in December 2020, the electoral tie-up within the Gupkar alliance fell apart this time. The alliance, which fielded joint candidates, had won the highest around 110 constituencies out of 280 in 2020.

This time, PAGD candidate Shabnum Lone contested with the support of Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC). In 2020, Ms. Lone was a joint PAGD candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ms. Lone, however, switched the party and joined the PC after her close relative Fayaz Mir, a former PDP member of parliament, joined Mr. Lone’s party fold.

In Hajin, there was no joint candidate fielded by the PAGD this time. Instead, all political parties, including the PDP and National Conference (NC), were seen weighing in for independent candidates rather than the joint candidate fielded last time.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / election / local elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.