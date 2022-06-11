Kashmiri YouTuber held over Nupur Sharma video

Amid online clamour for his arrest, the maker of the video has apologised and withdrawn the video

Kashmiri men walk past closed market during a strike against the remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Srinagar. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested Faisal Wani, a Kashmiri YouTuber who made a video of a ‘virtual beheading’ of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, even as he tendered an apology online and withdrew the video.

Mr. Wani has been charged under Sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for “intending to cause harm” and “criminal intimidation”. The police lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Safa Kadal Police Station in Srinagar.

Mr. Wani’s video depicted Ms. Sharma’s beheading against the backdrop of music from the popular Turkish serial Resurrection. There was a growing clamour online to arrest Mr. Wani for making the video.

Mr. Wani posted another video and apologised, saying he “did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion”. He also deleted the video on the BJP leader.

“If anyone is hurt because of this, I am extremely sorry. Islam teaches us to respect other religions,” Mr. Wani said in the fresh video.

J&K has witnessed street protests and online condemnation following the alleged inflammatory remarks made by Ms. Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad and his wife during a television debate.

A shutdown was observed on Saturday in parts of the Pir Panjal valley, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, over the remarks. Officials said no violence was reported during the shutdown.