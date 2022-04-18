Kashmiri youth held in 4 days as picture of joining LeT goes viral

Newly recruited militant captured from an orchard in Bandipora

In a swift action, a youth from Bandipora, who announced he was joining the Lashkar–e–Taiba (LeT) on social media on April 13, was arrested by the security forces, the J&K police said on Monday.

The newly recruited militant was captured from an orchard in Lawaypora, Bandipora, on Sunday, the police said. The arrest followed a specific input generated about the missing youth. He was identified as Amir Tariq Khan, son of Tariq Ahmad Khan.

Four days ago, the picture of Khan, who had also assumed an alias ‘Waleed’, with a pro–Lashkar and anti–India slogan, went viral on social media.

The arrest was carried out in a cordon–and–search-operation by the police, the Army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF’s 3 Battalion.

Customary sermon cancelled

The J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC), a caretaker body of the historic Jamia Masjid, on Monday said the customary sermon delivered by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq during Ramzan has been cancelled due to his house detention.

“The Mirwaiz used to deliver a detailed sermon on the incident of Badr on 17 th of Ramadan, wherein tributes are paid to the martyrs of Badr at the historic Aali Masjid, Eidgah. A memorial meeting for Mirwaiz Yousuf Sahab also used to be held. But unfortunately, due to nearly three years of illegal and arbitrary house detention of the Mirwaiz, the event stands cancelled,” an AAC spokesman said.