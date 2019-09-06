Kashmiri youth beaten by mob in Neemrana

A Kashmiri youth studying in an aeronautical engineering college was tied to an electric pole and allegedly beaten up by a mob in Neemrana town of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday night. The mob claimed that the youth, dressed in a woman's clothes, was looking suspicious.

The youth, identified as Mir Faiz, 25, belonging to Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, has lodged a complaint with the police for assault by the mob. Though the police have launched an investigation in the matter, they were also checking the youth’s credentials.

Based on Mr. Faiz’s complaint, a First Information Report under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 505 (intent to cause hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Neemrana police station.

Intelligence agencies

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh Kapoor told The Hindu on Thursday that the police were scrutinising the Kashmiri student’s mobile phone, laptop and social media accounts and had searched his rented accommodation. He said the intelligence agencies were also inquiring into the matter and would independently interrogate the youth.

‘Took his for ATM thief’

Mr. Kapoor said the mob grew suspicious of Mr. Faiz’s movements as he was attired in a woman’s clothes while coming out of an ATM kiosk. “The people who overpowered him probably thought that he was trying to hack the ATM machine,” he said.

No person has been arrested so far on the complaint lodged by the student and nothing suspicious found from the latter, according to police sources. Mr. Faiz is a final-year student of BTech (Aeronautical Engineering).