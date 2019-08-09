Kashmiri students hold silent protest in AMU

Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University protested against scrapping of special status for Kashmir on Wednesday. At a meeting, the students called for a national debate on the subject.

Around 1,000 students from Jammu and Kashmir study in the university; there are many Kashmiri teachers as well. Around 40 students participated in the silent protest wearing black bands on their arms. The protest happened in the presence of the university proctor and the participants didn’t allow it to be videographed.

Shafey Kidwai, university spokesperson, said, “As the summer vacations have just ended, there are around 270 Kashmiri students on campus. The biggest concern of the students was their inability to get in touch with their parents because of the lockdown in the Kashmir Valley.”

Proctor’s assurance

Proctor Afifullah Khan said the administration reassured them of their security and told them not to leave the campus without informing the authorities.

In a statement, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union has also condemned the “constitutional coup” to amend Article 370 of the Constitution. Union president Salman Imtiaz said no power centre should decide the fate of people without their consultation.

“The trust deficit between Delhi and Kashmir has reached a new low,” he said.

The relationship between Kashmir and AMU goes back a long way. Former Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, popularly called Papa Mian, was an important cog in the team of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. “He was instrumental in propagating education among Muslim women. He opened a madrasa for girls which later became Abdullah College,” said Prof. Kidwai. Sheikh Abdullah, popularly called Sher-e-Kashmir, also studied at AMU. According to Prof. Kidwai, his “progressive views” took shape in AMU.

“In the last decade, the number of Kashmiri students has swelled because of disturbance in the Valley. It is not just AMU, Kashmiri students are spread across the State. It shows the importance a common Kashmiri gives to education,” said Mirza Asmer Beg, who teaches political science. He said Article 370 was already reduced to a shell and was only of “emotional value” to both the parties.

‘Not in spirit’

“The bifurcation of J&K might look maintainable in letter but not in spirit and the Supreme Court could question it on grounds of constitutional morality,” Prof. Beg said

On Thursday, the university organised a seminar on Kashmiri language and literature.