Kashmiri photojournalist gets bail in UAPA case

January 03, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi court maintains that the allegation against the petitioner did not appear to be cogent and true

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Pichumani K.

A Delhi court granted bail to Manan Dar, a Kashmiri photojournalist, who had been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The court, while granting bail to Mr. Dar, maintained that the allegation against the petitioner did not appear to be cogent.

Mr. Dar was granted bail by the court of Additional Sessions judge Shailender Malik on January 2. He was booked under Sections 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, and Sections 120B, 121A, 122, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on October 2021 and had been in jail since then.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in a statement confirmed that Mr. Dar was a freelance photojournalist who had contributed to several organisations. The NIA, however, claimed that he was working for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its off-shoot, and he was associated with active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The NIA also alleged that he was helping terrorists “assist unrest” in Kashmir.

The court maintained that mere assumptions or incomplete evidence to establish such facts may not be sufficient. Upon the analysis of the entire evidence, and at least for the purpose of the disposal of the bail application, the court said that it could be observed that the accusation against Mr. Dar did not appear to be cogent and true.

The photojournalist was represented by advocates Tara Narula, Tamanna Pankaj and Priya Vats.

