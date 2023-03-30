ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri Pandits take out procession in Srinagar

March 30, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

It comes amid grim times, as hundreds of Pandit employees left the Valley last year, in the wake of a spree of killings by militants

The Hindu Bureau

Kashmiri Pandits during a procession to celebrate Ram Navami, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits participated in a religious procession in Srinagar, to celebrate Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, on Thursday.

It comes amid grim times, as hundreds of Pandit employees left the Valley last year, in the wake of a spree of killings by militants. In February this year, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Pulwama by militants.

The Pandits organised a procession, where community members wore colourful dresses, as part of the ‘Shoba Yatra’ in Srinagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pandits walked from the Kathleshwar Mandir, Zaindar Mohalla in Habba Kadal, in a procession. Chanting slogans, the dancing devotees were seen marching towards Lal Chowk. The procession culminated at Hanuman Mandir at Hari Singh High Street.

The Pandits also thronged the famous temples in the Valley, including Handwara’s Mata Badrakali, Ganderbal’s Mata Kheer Bhawani, and in Srinagar.

Several devotees fasting throughout the nine days of Navaratri also broke their fast after performing `Kanya poojan’ and ‘Sakh immersion’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US