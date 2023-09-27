Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: police raid multiple locations in Kashmir

September 27, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - SRINAGAR/JAMMU

The Jammu and Kashmir police conducted multiple raids in south Kashmir on Wednesday to investigate the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by militants earlier this year. Meanwhile, one soldier was injured in a landmine blast in Rajouri district.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special cell of the police, raided multiple locations. The SIA is investigating the killing of Kashmir Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was working as a bank guard in Pulwama. He was shot dead by militants in February this year.

“The searches were carried out in Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir,” police officials said.

In the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri, a soldier was wounded in a landmine blast along the Line of Control.

Officials said the soldier, identified as Naik Dheeraj Kumar Magrati, accidentally stepped on a landmine during a patrol of the forward area in the Nowshera Sector. “The injured soldier was airlifted to the Northern Command Hospital, Udhampur, for treatment,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday ruled out any hand of militants in a blast that left eight non-local labourers injured in Anantnag’s Larkipora area.

“An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag. Eight labourers sustained burn injuries and are treated at hospital,” the police said. No terrorist angle has been observed, the police added.

