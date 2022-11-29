Kashmiri Pandits hit out at Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, want him to be deported immediately

November 29, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Jammu

Nadav Lapid, viewed as an anti-establishment filmmaker, had described 'The Kashmir Files' as a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI

PTI

Kashmiri Pandits protest against the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, outside the Relief Commissioner office, in Jammu on November 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kashmiri Pandits, whose parents were killed by terrorists in the Valley, lashed out at Israeli film director Nadav Lapid on November 29 for terming Bollywood movie ' The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar".

They demanded that Mr. Lapid be immediately deported from the country.

Calling Vivek Agnihotri's movie as the ' Schindler's List' of India, they sought to know from Mr. Lapid whether he, as a Jew, thought the same about the American movie based on the genocide of Jews.

Mr. Lapid, viewed as an anti-establishment filmmaker, had described 'The Kashmir Files' as a "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. He was the jury chairperson.

Also Read | Will stop making films if Lapid can prove any event of ‘Kashmir Files’ not absolute truth: Vivek Agnihotri

" The Kashmir Files unmasked the 30-year-old propaganda designed to hide the truth on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits," Vikas Raina, son of principal Ashok Kumar Raina, who was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen, said.

"Does he know my pain? I lost my father when I was a child. My father, along with two of his lecturers, were brought down from a bus and sprayed with a volley of bullets," he said.

" The Kashmir Files is India's Schindler's List. It is our truth," he said.

Sandeep Kaul, whose grandfather Radha Krishen and father Shiban were dragged out of their house and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, demanded an apology from Mr. Lapid for "mocking the tragedy" depicted in The Kashmir Files.

"His remarks have reopened my old wounds. It has brought pain to me and my mother," Mr. Kaul said.

Mr. Ravinder, whose father was killed by terrorists and his body chopped into pieces, said it is shameful on Mr. Lapid's part to make such a comment.

"I want strict action against him for terming the film vulgar and propaganda. He should apologise," Mr. Ravinder said.

