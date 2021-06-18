Other States

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Valley’s Kheer Bhawani temple festival

Devotees wait to offer prayers during the annual festival of Kheer Bhawani Temple, amid partial relaxation in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Tulmula in Ganderbal district, on Friday, June 18, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits, among them those who migrated after militancy broke out in in the valley in the 1990s, converged for the Kheer Bhawani temple’s annual festival in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Friday. About 3,000 pilgrims abided by COVID-19 protocols and had darshan in batches.

Pilgrims from Jammu and Delhi performed special prayers on the occasion of ‘Zyeshth Ashtami’ at the temple, which has been central to the community’s faith for many, many centuries. Special prayers, including havan, began at 4 a.m. and went on up to 1.30 p.m.

“We offer milk and kheer to the goddess on the occasion with the hope that she will accept our offering and bestow good on us,” Manohar Pandit, a local devotee, told The Hindu.

Many pilgrims said they were travelling to Kashmir for the first time in more than 30 years, and broke down on arriving at the temple. Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits migrated to other parts of J&K, such as Jammu and Udhampur, and many others settled across the country, after militancy broke out.

Mr. Pandit said he was happy to see the colour of the temple spring water this year. The colour of the water is read as omens. “It was translucent and milky. We consider it as a good omen. The colour of water was black once and there was bloodshed that year,” Mr. Pandit said.

Sudhir Sham, another devotee, said the community had prayed for all the residents of J&K and sought an end to the pandemic.

Scores of local Muslims were seen selling paraphernalia used to perform the pujas. The festival is once again emerging as a symbol of pluralism and brotherhood in J&K.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion.

“On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, greetings and best wishes to everyone, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. We bow to Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for everybody’s health and wellness,” he tweeted.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said the festival “has become a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir over the years”.

J&K’s regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), greeted Kashmiri Pandits. “Zyeshta Astami Mubarak to our Pandit brethren. Kheer Bhawani is a symbol of Kashmiriyat. Hope now on we all see peace and happiness and may both our communities live and bond together again as always,” NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani.

J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the festival represented cultural ethos and pluralistic values, “which have always remained a hallmark for the people of J&K”.

“These festivities and celebrations have always reflected the deep roots of brotherhood and harmony among the different communities of J&K, which have lived together for centuries and continue to do so,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Buzz over Centre’s possible meeting with J&K parties

Bihar woman given both Covishield and Covaxin in 5 minutes

Odisha prepares for 1,500 daily paediatric cases in next COVID-19 wave

Four held for fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination camp at Mumbai housing society

Suvendu submits petition to Speaker seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as MLA

Tigress rescued from abandoned rubber factory in U.P.

No role for State in last rites, says Allahabad HC

Peacock population booms in Odisha’s Pakidi hills

Auctioning of two Assam paper mills cancelled

Political parties in Jammu & Kashmir condemn killing of policeman by militants in Srinagar

Aster DM Healthcarae partners with Dr Reddy's to administer Sputnik V vaccine in select locations

Uttarakhand CM says fake COVID-19 testing scam not from his term, his predecessor demands judicial probe into it

Bengal Governor postpones departure from Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Shah again

Gujarat Sahitya Academy chief slams poem on bodies floating in Ganga; says ‘literary Naxals’ want to spread anarchy

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt expects party to dethrone BJP in Himachal poll next year

Three injured as wall of chawl collapses in Mumbai

Governments should prepare in advance for possible COVID-19 third wave: Mayawati

Some parties with selfish interests want political revolution in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Forest guards kill tiger in ‘accidental firing’ near Kaziranga National Park

Trinamool Congress seeks transfer of Mamata’s poll plea to another bench

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 8:11:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kashmiri-pandits-celebrate-valleys-kheer-bhawani-temple-festival/article34851855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY