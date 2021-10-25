Kashmir youth killed in retaliatory fire: police

Srinagar, 22/10/2021: Bunker erected in several parts of Srinagar on October 22, 2021. in the wake of the recent civilian killings. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.

Srinagar

25 October 2021 22:15 IST

Shot after an associate of terrorists snatched a weapon from CRPF jawan, say officials; family demands probe

A youth, who was found dead with bullet injuries near a CRPF camp in south Kashmir on Sunday morning, was killed in “retaliatory fire after an associate of terrorists snatched a weapon from a CRPF personnel,” the police said.

“Around 10:30 a.m. (on Sunday), the Shopian Police received an information about an attack by terrorists upon an area domination patrol party of 178 Battalion of CRPF at Babapora Shopian and killing of an unidentified person during the retaliation or cross-firing by the CRPF party,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the preliminary investigation, including statements of eye-witnesses, suggested that terrorists fired upon the area domination party of CRPF, which returned fire.

“During the cross firing, a service rifle (AK-47) of one of the personnel, who was at the rear end, was snatched by one of the associates of terrorists. He was challenged and ordered to stop. However, he kept running towards the direction from where the party was being fired and, in the meanwhile, he received bullet injuries in the cross firing. One personnel of the ADP party also received injuries,” the police said.

The police said it lodged an FIR No.130/2021 under relevant sections of law. “An investigation has been initiated,” he said.

The victim was identified as Shahid Aijaz, an apple seller in his early 20s from Anantnag. His family, however, has contested the police claim and demanded a probe into the incident. It said Aijaz was travelling in car when he was “shot dead without any provocation”.

“Such killings often go unaccounted. The version of the forces and the victim’s family are conflicting. We demand a time-bound probe into the killing,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and District President, Kulgam, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi said, in a joint statement.

The Hurriyat, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also condemned the killing.

“The vicious cycle of killings continues unabated. Peace cannot be forcibly implemented but favourably created. We appeal to the world community and to the people of India to support the people of Kashmir in seeking the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.