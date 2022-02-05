‘Kashmir Walla’ editor Shah sent to 10-day police custody

Fahad Shah is wanted in three cases for ‘glorifying terrorism’, says IGP

Fahad Shah, 33, editor of the online news portal The Kashmir Walla was remanded in 10 days police custody by the judicial magistrate, Pulwama, on Saturday.The judge has also asked the police to submit the grounds of detention.Mr. Shah, who was arrested on Friday on sedition charges and under Sections of theUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was presented before the Pulwama court on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by The Kashmir Walla, Mr. Shah was arrested after he was called to submit a statement in an on-going investigation launched after the reports on events at a gunfight in the south Kashmir district on January 29, 2020.“Since January 31 when Shah was summoned for questioning, he has co-operated with the police investigation.Shah faces charges of sedition and the anti-terror law. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment,” the statement reads.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said Mr. Shah waswanted in three cases for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations under FIR No. 70/2020 at Safakadal, Srinagar; FIR No. 06/2021 at Imamsahib, Shopian, and currently has been arrested in FIR No. 19/2022 of Pulwama”.