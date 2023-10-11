HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kashmir University convocation | Finding organically grown knowledge is duty of academia: President Murmu

President Murmu, who is on her first visit to the Union Territory, started her speech with the phrase “Yee mouj Kasheer” (O Mother Kashmir!)

October 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
President of India Droupadi Murmu at the 20th convocation of Kashmir University in Srinagar, October 11, 2023.

President of India Droupadi Murmu at the 20th convocation of Kashmir University in Srinagar, October 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

President Droupadi Murmu on October 11 said finding ancient, organically grown knowledge is the duty of the academia in the country.

In her address at the 20th convocation of the Kashmir University, the President noted that the new education policy focuses on the Indian system of knowledge.

“The new education policy has focussed on the Indian system of knowledge. The work done 1,200 years ago to save the city on the banks of Jhelum is today known as hydraulic engineering. There are many such examples in ancient India. Finding this organically grown knowledge is the duty of academia today,” she said.

President Murmu, who is on her first visit to the Union Territory, started her speech with the phrase “Yee mouj Kasheer” (O Mother Kashmir!), drawing applause from the audience.

She said Kashmir University is blessed by the Hazratbal shrine. The university is located near the shrine which houses the relic of Prophet Mohammad.

In her address, the President expressed happiness over woman students constituting 55% of the university’s roll.

"I am happy to know that the girl students constitute 55 per cent of Kashmir University. Gold medallist girl students are 65 per cent here. The women are ready to lead the nation. This is a major step toward women-led development," she said.

The way India has given G-20 leadership has been praised all over the world, President Murmu said.

Borrowing a Kashmiri phrase by the revered Sufi saint of the valley, Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din-Wali - “Ann poshe teli yeli wann poshi”, which means food will last as long as forest last, she said sustainable development is a part of Kashmir’s heritage.

It has been rightly said that if there is heaven on earth, it is here, she said, adding, it is the responsibility of the youth to save that.

Referring to the Kashmir University emblem, she noted it has three words of the ‘Upanishads’ and a part of Quranic verse.

Both talk about going from darkness to light, she said.

Earlier in the day, the president paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Army headquarters here.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.