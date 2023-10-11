Kashmir University convocation | Finding organically grown knowledge is duty of academia: President Murmu

October 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Srinagar

President Droupadi Murmu on October 11 said finding ancient, organically grown knowledge is the duty of the academia in the country.

In her address at the 20th convocation of the Kashmir University, the President noted that the new education policy focuses on the Indian system of knowledge.

“The new education policy has focussed on the Indian system of knowledge. The work done 1,200 years ago to save the city on the banks of Jhelum is today known as hydraulic engineering. There are many such examples in ancient India. Finding this organically grown knowledge is the duty of academia today,” she said.

President Murmu, who is on her first visit to the Union Territory, started her speech with the phrase “Yee mouj Kasheer” (O Mother Kashmir!), drawing applause from the audience.

She said Kashmir University is blessed by the Hazratbal shrine. The university is located near the shrine which houses the relic of Prophet Mohammad.

In her address, the President expressed happiness over woman students constituting 55% of the university’s roll.

"I am happy to know that the girl students constitute 55 per cent of Kashmir University. Gold medallist girl students are 65 per cent here. The women are ready to lead the nation. This is a major step toward women-led development," she said.

The way India has given G-20 leadership has been praised all over the world, President Murmu said.

Borrowing a Kashmiri phrase by the revered Sufi saint of the valley, Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din-Wali - “Ann poshe teli yeli wann poshi”, which means food will last as long as forest last, she said sustainable development is a part of Kashmir’s heritage.

It has been rightly said that if there is heaven on earth, it is here, she said, adding, it is the responsibility of the youth to save that.

Referring to the Kashmir University emblem, she noted it has three words of the ‘Upanishads’ and a part of Quranic verse.

Both talk about going from darkness to light, she said.

Earlier in the day, the president paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Army headquarters here.