Kashmir traders’ body to have election after three years

February 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

For the first time since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, Kashmir will witness elections to 21 executive posts in the Valley’s oldest traders’ body, the Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCCI), reflecting a change in the approach of the Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) administration towards civil society groups and elected bodies in the Kashmir Valley.

The L-G’s administration will be maintaining strict vigil on the election process. Forty-two contestants are participating in the 89-year-old traders body’s elections. Around 1,094 voters are likely to cast their votes to elect 21 executive members, including for the president and vice-president of the KCCI.

The KCCI elections were due in 2019 and were delayed due to security concerns and the clampdown that followed the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special status in August 2019. The Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration dragged its feet over allowing the election for the last three years.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz, and the Assistant Commissioner-Revenue will oversee the election process.

“The KCCI has always retained the principle of being a democratic body. The people of Kashmir have expectations from it. The body has been an interface between the traders’ community and the government on policy matters,” Sheikh Ashiq, former president of the KCCI, told The Hindu. He said the KCCI had played an important role when the 2014 floods wreaked havoc on the trading community.

According to the KCCI, losses of about ₹17,000 crore were inflicted on Kashmir’s traders; they were caused by Internet blackouts and curfews after August 2019.

Elections to the KCCI are a major achievement for Kashmir’s civil society. The L-G administration has been averse to holding elections to civil society bodies in Kashmir after 2019. Efforts to hold elections for the Kashmir High Court Bar Association and the Kashmir Press Club were scuttled for one reason or another by the administration in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT