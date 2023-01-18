Kashmir solution lies in Indian Constitution, dialogue: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

January 18, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said any solution to the Kashmir issues lies within the Indian Constitution.

Speaking in Srinagar, Ms. Mufti said any dialogue or reconciliation on Kashmir should start with restoring all that was snatched on August 5, 2019.

“People of J&K believe that they joined hands with India [in 1947] on certain values like secularism and democracy. We also fought against the Dogra monarchy. Any solution to Kashmir lies within the Indian Constitution, which had granted us a special position,” Ms. Mufti said.

Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent offer to hold dialogue with India, Ms. Mufti said, “The PDP is for better ties and dialogue between India and Pakistan. We wish to see a greater movement of people and goods between India and Pakistan. It’s something that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also a proponent of.”

Mr. Abdullah, who was addressing a workers’ meeting in Srinagar, said his party always stood by its stand and saw a solution in the Indian constitution.

“When Dr. Farooq Abdullah was a Chief Minister in 1990, in his Hazratbal speech, he said if people were not liking him he would step down, but don’t take to arms as it will bring destruction and nothing. When guns came, we did not support it. We believed only dialogue is the way and a solution lies within the Constitution. Many separatist leaders have now started liking the Indian Constitution. We will get everything here [in India]. Many of our workers died for this stand and are still being harassed,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said the NC is not among those parties which change its colours as per the season. “Our stand does not change. Where were those big leaders, draped in large Indian flags now, in 1990?” he added.