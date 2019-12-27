Other States

Kashmir records season’s coldest night

Kashmir experiences a fall in temperature below minus 12 degrees and counting

Kashmir woke up to a freezing Friday as the temperature hit an all time low temperature in this season.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with temperature dropping down to minus 5.6 degrees.

The hill resort of Gulmarg was at minus 9.6 degrees while Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of minus 12 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted similar weather conditions to prevail over the next one week.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told IANS: “It is ‘chillai kalan’, hence we are seeing the drop in the temperature below zero degrees. It is going to be like this for the next week.”

The harsh spell put by winter on Kashmir lasts for 40 days, beginning from December 20, which is known as ‘chillai kalan’ locally.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, people are facing a lot of problems.

For instance, the water from taps has frozen in many places, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people who mostly start their activity late in the morning.

Some portions of the Dal Lake were also frozen due to the cold wave, which was a delight for the tourists, but a cause of great inconvenience to the locals.

The scheduled and unscheduled power cuts have made things worse for the inhabitants too.

“We are facing more than 10 hours of power cut daily in this bitter winter. This makes life very difficult for us, said Abdullah Rahim, a resident from Batmaloo, Srinagar.

