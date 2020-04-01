Kashmir parties oppose Centre’s new domicile law

Regional parties, including the recently floated J&K Apni Party (JKAP) that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, the National Conference (NC), and the Peoples Conference (PC) deplored the Centre’s move to bring in new domicile laws to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

“This order in its entirety is a casual attempt, cosmetic in nature, to hoodwink the people of J&K who genuinely believed that post October 31, 2019, their rights and privileges in the matter of employment and other rights would remain as it had been,” JKAP president Altaf Bukhari said. He termed it “most unfortunate”.

Mr. Bukhari said the order was totally unacceptable to his party. “In the matter of employment—non-gazetted, gazetted posts in the service and admissions to professional colleges, a tangible legal and constitutional mechanism was supposed to be put in place to safeguard and protect these privileges of the people of J&K, who had been the permanent residents. The new gazette notification regarding domicile rule is not immune to any judicial review.”

There were sections of the order that were antithesis to what was promised by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the floor of Parliament of “a better domicile law for the residents of J&K”, he noted and demanded that it should be put in abeyance.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “At a time when all our efforts and attention should be focused on the COVID-19 outbreak, the government slips in a new domicile law for J&K. Insult is heaped on injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised.”

The PC, headed by Sajad Lone, described the presidential order “short of expectations even for those who expected some relief some reconciliation process”.

A PC spokesman said, “The new definition of ‘domicile’ is humiliating and insulting. It adds insult to injury. Doing away with district and divisional recruitment is an affront to the concept of affirmative action. We had no expectations but this particular order has made the disappointment even more intense. The government of the day has embarked on an erroneous path and seems to be in no mood to rectify wrongs and instead is content to be deluded in the world of ‘we know the best’ for J&K and its people.”