Kashmir man, deported by Qatar, held at Delhi airport for militant links

05 February 2021 15:05 IST

He was in contact with JeM’s Waleed Bhai, a resident of Pakistan, for purchase of arms and ammunition

A “wanted militant sympathiser”, who was in touch with a slain militant, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after his deportation from Qatar, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

“Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, a resident from Bijbehara’s Kanelwan was arrested by a team of the Kulgam police from the IGI Airport, New Delhi, this morning after his deportation from Qatar. He was a top overground worker (OGW) of banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

Sofi, who was in Qatar, according to the police, was in contact with JeM’s Waleed Bhai, a resident of Pakistan, for purchase of arms and ammunition.

The police said the role of Sofi surfaced during an investigation of a case registered under FIR No. 58/2020 under sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39 of the ULA(P) Act.

“An accused arrested in the case had disclosed that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Sofi. A look-out notice was published against Sofi and a non-bailable warrant under Section 25 of the Police Act,” the police said.

The arrested youth is being brought to Kulgam for further questioning and investigation, the police said.