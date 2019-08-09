Other States

Kashmir lockdown | TV channels turn town criers

more-in

With communication lines shut for five days now, people in Kashmir are using local TV channels to announce deaths and other news.

The 24X7 Chinar Gold music cable channel had a scroll running on top: “Nazeer Ahmad Akhoon of Srinagar’s Pather Masjid is no more. All relatives watching this are intimated about it.”

A close relative of the deceased told The Hindu that just eight people attended the burial, only after pleading for permission before the security forces on the evening of August 6. “Not many relatives could participate in the burial ceremony,” he said.

The local channels have become the main communication source to announce cancellations of weddings.

“Attention: we regret that all invitations of my son Jibran Javed Buch’s wedding at Hazratbal area stand cancelled,” one scroll read.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2019 10:12:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kashmir-lockdown-tv-channels-turn-town-criers/article28969311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY