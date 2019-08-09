Kashmir lockdown | TV channels turn town criers

With communication lines shut for five days now, people in Kashmir are using local TV channels to announce deaths and other news.

The 24X7 Chinar Gold music cable channel had a scroll running on top: “Nazeer Ahmad Akhoon of Srinagar’s Pather Masjid is no more. All relatives watching this are intimated about it.”

A close relative of the deceased told The Hindu that just eight people attended the burial, only after pleading for permission before the security forces on the evening of August 6. “Not many relatives could participate in the burial ceremony,” he said.

The local channels have become the main communication source to announce cancellations of weddings.

“Attention: we regret that all invitations of my son Jibran Javed Buch’s wedding at Hazratbal area stand cancelled,” one scroll read.