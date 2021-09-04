Kashmir limps back to normality amid spontaneous shutdown

Srinagar,04/9/2021:The clampdown imposed on communications and movement following separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death was eased on Saturday as mobile calling and broadband internet services were restored while other restrictions were partially removed in parts of Kashmir. Internet services on mobile phones were yet to be restored. Photo:NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu.

Srinagar

04 September 2021 21:45 IST

Restrictions on assembly of people have not been withdrawn yet in the Valley,” says official

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as life started limping back to normality with the restoration of mobile calling and broadband Internet services, three days after separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died.

Most shops and commercial hubs in Srinagar’s main markets like Lal Chowk, Nowhatta, Hari Singh High Street, Soura and Kara Nagar remained closed. However, private traffic plied normally.

A family member of Geelani said the security forces continued to impose restrictions around the residence and disallowed supporters of the leader to visit the family. The graveyard in Srinagar’s Hyderpora, where Geelani was buried in a pre-dawn funeral on Thursday, is also out of bounds for people.

“Restrictions on assembly of people have not been withdrawn yet in the Valley,” an official said.

With the improvement in situation, mobile calling and Internet services were restored on Friday night. “Mobile Internet service will be restored on Sunday afternoon,” IGP Vijay Kumar said.

Officials said there were no reports of any major stone pelting or violence in any part of the Valley. Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway that connects the Valley with Jammu, which was disrupted in the past two days, also resumed.

As a precautionary measure, the universities and the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) have postponed all examinations scheduled for Sunday.

Authoritarian mindset: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the authorities’ move not to allow people to participate in the funeral prayers of Geelani was “extremely shameful and exposed the authoritarian mindset”.

“We pay glowing tributes to Geelani for his immense contribution and sacrifices on political and resistance fronts. His demise has not only created a big void in the political corridors of J&K but also marked the completion of an era. Geelani’s continuous house imprisonment, despite his old age and various ailments, became reasons for his ill health that ultimately led to his demise,” the Mirwaiz said.

The Mirwaiz, who remains under house arrest, was also not allowed to visit Geelani’s house. “I have also spent a long time with Geelani Sahib in his political journey and could not participate in the Namaaz-e-Janaazah [funeral prayers]. It’s unfortunate,” the Mirwaiz said.

National Conference president and MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah also expressed profound grief over the demise of “prominent political leader”.

In his condolence message, he said, “May Almighty Allah grant peace to the deceased and forbearance to the grief-stricken to bear the irreparable loss.”

A police spokesman said the situation across the Valley remained peaceful except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam.

Preventive arrests

“Several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order, including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far. Traffic was seen plying normally and most of the shops remained open in various parts of the Valley,” the police spokesman said.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said several social media platforms have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants. “Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news. We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate action shall be taken against them,” the IGP said.