Kashmir govt.’s Tiranga campaign urges people to hoist flag in their homes

Competitions in painting, essay writing and debating to be organised

BSF officials and jawans take part in a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Srinagar on August 10. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The J&K government has launched a major campaign to encourage the people in Kashmir to hoist the Tricolour in offices, schools and homes on Independence Day.

A government spokesman said contests would be organised in painting, national anthem singing, essay writing and debating. Quizzes and seminars would also be organised in government colleges and schools in all the districts. Topics include national symbols, national monuments and the freedom struggle.

The hoisting of the Tricolour is part of the country-wide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark India’s 75th year of Independence.

“The spirit of the younger generation is so high that they have started preparations for the event with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in the upcoming Independence Day functions,” the spokesman said.

“Flags have been distributed across all districts. Preparations are in full swing for the mega event of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13-15 this year,” the spokesman said.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had also held an online competition in singing the national anthem from August 1-7. Those interested submitted entries through a Google link.

“In this competition, around 9,000 entries having around 50,000 participants were received from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir which is four times more than the entries received last year. Almost an equal number of submissions were received from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” Akshay Labroo, Director of Information and Public Relations, said.

He said the districts that had been once affected by militancy were leading in the number of submissions.

“The winners of the competition will get cash awards of ₹25,000, ₹11,000 and ₹5,000 for first, second and third prizes respectively besides getting an opportunity to sing the national anthem at the divisional level during the Independence Day celebrations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu administration is preparing to hoist 3.5 lakh flags from August 13 to 15 across the district.

“The administration has to provide 3.5 lakh Tricolours to be hoisted atop every household, shop, government and private building from August 13-15,” Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, said.

“Moreover, under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the flags are also being distributed through ration depots in Jammu city and peripheries,” she added.

Rumysa Rafiq, councillor in Khanabal of Anantnag, said the youth should take the lead in the Tiranga campaign to show their love for the country.

Block Development Council chairman Aarti Sharma said she was working closely with all departments, public representatives and social activists to make the campaign a success.