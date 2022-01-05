Kashmir agri varsity red flags pest-infested Iranian kiwis

They will create problems and endanger the fruit industry, the backbone of J&K, report says

The research wing of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has raised an alarm over pest-infected Iranian kiwis flooding Indian markets, especially as a risk for the apple-rich Kashmir region, but noted that no quarantine pests, detected in December 2021 in New Delhi’s Azadpur mandi (market) had been found in the valley yet.

A report by the Associate Director, Research, SKUAST, says: “The reported pests, named Aspidiotus Nerd, and Aonidella Aurantii, are a threat to the faruit industry of Kashmir, especially apples, if they [the insects] start multiplying. Under these circumstances, caution needs to be taken for such infected imports as they will create problems in Kashmir and endanger the fruit industry, which is the backbone of J&K.”

The SKUAST report, accessed by The Hindu, was prepared after Majid Aslam Wafai, president of the J&K Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JK-PICCA), wrote to Sarfaraz Ahmad Wad, Director, Research, SKUAST, to initiate analysis of samples of Iranian kiwis flooding the Kashmir market and mixing with the local produce of apples.

On December 7, 2021 the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO), a body under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, wrote to Iran on the incidence of two quarantine pests, Aspidiotus Nerd and Aonidella Aurantii, in many kiwi shipments from that country. The Indian government also conveyed to Iran that “the phytosanitary certificates issued by the NPPO, Iran, for fresh kiwi fruits shall not be entertained”.

However, the SKUAST report notes that “no insect has so far been reported by our organisation in kiwi plants or fruits in Kashmir valley”.

The Hindu was the first to report on the threat posed by the pest-infested kiwi consignments to Kashmir’s apple industry and its likely impact, on December 25, 2021. The SKUAST report refers to The Hindu’s coverage.

Protests grow

There are growing protests in Kashmir over the duty-free import of Iranian apples, which is allegedly resulting in losses to Kashmir’s apple industry that contributes 71% of the total apple production in India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union has claimed that, “The illegal import of Iranian apples into Indian markets has resulted in a dip in demand for local apple produce. As a result, over 3 crore apple boxes are lying unsold in Kashmir division”.

The union’s letter claimed: “About 70 percent of households in the UT [Union Territory] of J&K are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector. Apple industry is the backbone of economies of both J&K (UT) and Himachal Pradesh. There are more than 1.50 crore boxes of apple produce stored in different cold stores and similarly, there are additional 1.50 crore boxes of apple in godowns, which belong to small and marginal growers. Iranian apples arriving via Afghanistan or Dubai in our country, however, have put the fruit industry of both in J&K (UT) and Himachal Pradesh in a very precarious situation.”

The union has demanded the imposition of 100% import duty on Iranian apples.

Street protests were also held by the members of the Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Sopore, the main market for apple sales in north Kashmir.

Former J&K Minister and Peoples Conference leader Abdul Gani Vakil has sought a ban on Iranian apples. “Illegal import of Iranian apples has flooded the market and raised concerns among the apple growers of J&K,” he said. “If the Government of India does not ban the import of Iranian apples, the industry will collapse and fruit growers will suffer,” he said.