Kartarpur: Day three sees only 122 pilgrims

Only 122 pilgrims crossed through the newly built corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur on Monday, two days after the corridor was inaugurated.

Sources in the administration told The Hindu that confusion over requirement of passport after conflicting statements from Pakistan was one of the key reasons for the fewer than expected number of people visiting it.

The data from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) set-up at Dera Baba Nanak showed that while 148 applications were received, only 122 devotees visited the shrine on Monday.

An immigration official at the ICP said the passport and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) were compulsory. “Neither Pakistan nor we [India] are stamping the passports but carrying passport is necessary besides the ETA,” said the official requesting anonymity. He said the confusion over the passport was possibly a reason that so far a fewer number of people had come to visit.

The corridor connects the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. Guru Nanak Dev had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur Sahib.

Another official said people were also facing technical problems while applying on the portal.

“Also many people have been coming here [Dera Baba Nanak] with their identification cards (Aadhaar) presuming that after paying the $20 they can directly visit the shrine without realising that passport and registration process are compulsory. All this is causing confusion,” he said.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal said, “We need to create a mass awareness drive. We have already set up help desks.”